Statkraft signs agreement to purchase two Brazilian wind farms

Statkraft Energias Renováveis SA (SKER), Statkraft’s subsidiary in Brazil has signed an agreement with EDP Renováveis S.A. (EDPR) to acquire the two operational wind farms, Jerusalém and Boqueirão, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte. The two wind farms consist of 62 turbines and have an installed capacity of 260 MW.

Currently, SKER controls 19 renewable power plants in Brazil, with approximately 450 MW of installed capacity and more than 600 MW of wind power under construction in the state of Bahia.

"Brazil is an important country for Statkraft Group's growth, combining greenfield development of renewable technologies and acquisitions. This transaction is another significant step to the continuity of our investment plan," said Fernando De Lapuerta, CEO and President of Statkraft Brazil.

With these assets, the company, including projects under construction and operation, will surpass 1.3 GW of installed capacity in Brazil, strengthening its position as an international leader in renewable energy supply. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Completion is expected in the coming months.