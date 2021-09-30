The Port of Leith welcomes arrival of onshore wind turbines

The Port of Leith has welcomed the arrival of eight onshore wind turbines as part of the 16 MW Howpark wind farm to be located in the Scottish Borders.

In collaboration with heavy lift specialists Collett Transport, the turbines arrived aboard the 108 m ‘EEMS Dublin’ cargo ship into the Edinburgh port from Esbjerg in Denmark.

Using the port’s multi crane lifting equipment and experienced quayside team, the 64 turbine parts including blades and tower sections were taken off the vessel and transported by Collett’s specialist vehicles to the port’s onsite, bespoke renewables storage yard.

Kenny Williamson, Deputy Port Manager at The Port of Leith said: “It is great to see the Port of Leith busy with onshore renewables. Projects such as these demonstrate our flexibility and capability to handle renewables project work. Working with the team at Collett, this ensures that we are able to move the large parts safety from the quayside to our new renewables lay down area. It is an exciting time for the port as we focus our attention on creating our Renewables Hub1 for offshore projects too.”

1 The Port of Leith announced in May 2021 ambitious proposals for the creation of one of Scotland’s largest and best located renewable energy hubs on a 175 acre site at the Port of Leith – supporting Scotland’s economic recovery and energy transition plans and the achievement of the country’s net-zero carbon emissions targets. The £40 million private investment will see the creation of a bespoke, riverside marine berth capable of accommodating one of the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels.

