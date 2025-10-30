Apuiat wind farm reaches commercial operation

Apuiat Wind Farm L.P., a 50-50 partnership between the Innu communities and Boralex Inc., has announced that the Apuiat wind farm has reached commercial operation. The 200 MW facility is located on the Nitassinan (traditional territory) of the Uashat mak Mani-utenam First Nation.

The wind project was initiated and co-developed by the Innu communities. It stands as their first national energy project and the first wind farm to be built in Québec’s Côte-Nord region. This project also symbolises the revival of wind energy development in Québec, being the first large scale wind project commissioned since 2018, and aligns closely with the province’s renewed energy ambitions.

The wind farm consists of 34 Vestas V162 turbines, each with a capacity of 6 MW, making them the most powerful ever commissioned in Quebec. The electricity generated by the facility is sold to Hydro-Québec under a 30-year power purchase agreement.

An official inauguration of the Apuiat wind farm is planned for spring 2026. This event will mark a significant milestone for the project’s partners and for the Côte-Nord region, while highlighting the park’s contribution to the evolution of Québec’s energy landscape.

