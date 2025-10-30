Peel Ports celebrates launch of ‘Port of East Anglia’ with further investment

Peel Ports Group, the UK’s second largest port operator, has announced a new £10 million investment into its Great Yarmouth site, which is being repositioned as the Port of East Anglia.

The newly announced £10 million brings 2025’s total investment to £70 million across the site and will be used to redevelop the port’s Northern Terminal, helping to accommodate the next generation of major offshore wind projects across the region.

The change reflects the group’s growth ambitions and signals the next phase of development for the port, which is a huge enabler of the UK’s energy transition.

Recognising Great Yarmouth’s long-standing role in supporting major offshore wind projects, the announcement follows Peel Ports Group’s commitment to invest millions into its operations to increase capabilities at the site.

Earlier in 2025, a substantial investment into its Southern Terminal was announced by the group, which has earmarked £60 million to transform capacity and improve efficiencies.

This involves ensuring the port can support multiple hydrogen, carbon capture, offshore wind, and nuclear energy projects for decades to come.

The site is home to one of the deepest non-tidally restricted facilities on the UK’s east coast. Its existing terminals service a variety of construction customers, including major infrastructure projects such as Sizewell C and offshore energy projects based in the southern North Sea.

The new name also aligns with the creation of a new combined authority for Suffolk and Norfolk, which was announced earlier in October 2025. It will come into effect in early 2026.

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, responded: “It’s fantastic to finally launch the Port of East Anglia and commit additional investment to enhance its operations. We see this change as a reflection of our confidence in the wider region, as well as our long-term commitment to supporting the area’s growth. Great Yarmouth has – and continues to – play a crucial role in the UK’s energy transition and we’ve committed so much investment into the site to ensure we can deliver what is needed. We want to improve capabilities to ensure the town remains at the forefront of the energy sector for generations to come.”

