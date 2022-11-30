PD&MS awarded framework agreement to support SSE Renewables at Seagreen offshore wind farm

PD&MS Group has secured a three year framework agreement to support SSE Renewables on the 1075 MW Seagreen offshore wind farm located off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth. Once completed, it will become Scotland’s largest – and the world’s deepest – fixed bottom development.

The balance of plant (BoP) statutory inspection framework agreement also has options to be extended for a further two years. The Seagreen win follows on from PD&MS recently securing a three-year operations and maintenance (O&M) contract with Vattenfall to support its European operations and delivery of other projects in the wind sector for clients including a previous campaign for SSE Renewables through Montrose Port Authority.

Seagreen is a joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables which is leading the construction and operational phases. Once operational, it will deliver enough green energy to power to more than 1.6 million homes, which is equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

The PD&MS workscope will involve carrying out best-in-class topside statutory inspections on Seagreen’s power generating equipment which connects to the grid to ensure it remains safe, compliant, and operational. The contract also includes embedding PD&MS’ inspection technicians into Seagreen’s team to work across all wind turbine generators and the offshore substation primarily focused on jacket foundations and transition pieces. The firm will also support inspections at onshore locations such as Tealing Power Station and Montrose O&M Base.

Thomas Barter, Head of Renewables Business Development at PD&MS, said: “As a vastly experienced market-leading energy services organisation but a relatively new entrant into the O&M wind market, winning this three year SSE Renewables framework agreement on what will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, confirms our highly transferable skills and flexible delivery model is being recognised and is successfully disrupting the marketplace.

“Our resourcing strategy is a particularly attractive proposition to wind developers as we utilise regionally based local technicians rather than transporting in UK-wide support, resulting in both cost and green efficiencies, feeding into their local content targets.

“This latest award further positions PD&MS to be a serious contender for winning new BoP statutory inspection work, especially as the ScotWind related development projects ramp up.”

PD&MS’ energy transition credentials have grown significantly with recently won contracts to support energy from waste technology providers as well as landing front end conceptual work for innovative carbon capture, hydrogen and heat to power solutions. The company has also been on the acquisition trail merging low carbon engineering specialists Synergie Environ and front-end consultancy Optimus into the business.

PD&MS CEO, Simon Rio, added: “Over the past few years we have delivered a range of renewables and carbon reduction projects by leveraging the considerable expertise across our group.

“Over and above the clear progress we are making in the wind sector, we are developing an impressive track record in a range of clean energy and decarbonisation projects in a number of end markets. We are also supporting many North Sea operators and supply chain partners to decarbonise their assets and operations. We are very pleased with the progress we are making against our company’s strategic energy transition objectives.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.