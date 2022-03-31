Vestas secures 36 MW order

Vestas have secured a 36 MW order from Scottish developer Muirhall Energy Limited for the Greengairs East project.

Vestas will supply and install eight V136-4.5 MW turbines at the Greengairs site located near Caldercruix, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

“We are pleased to begin our partnership with Muirhall Energy with Greengairs East, the first project in the UK benefitting from our recently released V136-4.5 MW variant. In combination with a long-term service agreement, this ensures maximum value for our customer’s business case,” said Juan Furones, Vice President for Vestas Sales North & West.

“We are delighted to take this project forward with Vestas as our turbine partners. Greengairs East is an exciting project that will deliver not only renewable electricity but also a significant and much needed investment to the local community,” said Sarah McIntosh, Managing Director of Muirhall Energy.

Turbine deliveries and commissioning are planned for 4Q22.

With this deal, Vestas strengthens its presence in the UK wind energy market, where the company have been active for approximately 30 years, and have installed more than 2400 wind turbines with a total capacity of approximately 7.1 GW.

