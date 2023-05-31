Renantis signs PPA with Amazon for wind farms in Finland

Renantis has announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon, one of the world’s leading technology companies. Amazon will be the corporate offtaker for the power from two of Renantis’ onshore wind farms in Finland upon their completion.

Once in operation, the wind farms, located in Karstula, Central Finland, are expected to produce a combined 174 GWh of electricity annually, equivalent to the energy needs of around 20 000 households.

The contract confirms Amazon’s role as off taker for the electricity produced by the wind farms – the first wind farms developed by Renantis in Finland – which will contribute to decarbonising the supply of energy for Amazon’s corporate offices, fulfilment centres, and Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) data centres that support millions of AWS customers.

“We are proud of Renantis’ contribution to Amazon’s sustainability goals by powering their business with our renewable energy. This is a great example of businesses and power producers collaborating to meet both business and sustainability objectives. We strongly believe in the importance of long-term contracts both for the energy producer and the energy buyer, taking steps towards a cleaner planet,” commented Toni Volpe, CEO of Renantis.

Lindsay McQuade, Director of Energy at Amazon, added: “The Mustalamminmäki and Koiramäki wind farms will soon be contributing to Amazon’s commitments to address the impacts of climate change and our commitment to reach net-zero carbon by 2040. PPAs are an effective means of enabling investment to decarbonise electricity grids. We’re on track to power our operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of our original 2030 target.”

The Mustalamminmäki and Koiramäki wind farms, which have a combined expected capacity of 59 MW, are under construction and are expected to reach commercial operation at the end of 2023.

Both wind farms have signed community benefit agreements to support the local association Karstulan Kiva in the development of cultural, sports and social activities for the local community. This is part of Renantis’ caring and sustainable approach of sharing the value created by their renewable plants with the people living around them.

