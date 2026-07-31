SK oceanplant awarded contract by Seatrium

SK oceanplant has secured a contract with Seatrium to supply the full jacket foundation for the Balwin5 HVDC offshore foundation project, part of TenneT’s next-generation offshore grid programme in the German North Sea.

Balwin5 is a 2.2 GW HVDC offshore substation, one of the world’s largest of its kind, and will play a key role in strengthening Germany’s offshore power transmission infrastructure and supporting Europe’s energy transition.

This achievement marks the first time a Korean company has secured a full jacket supply contract for a European HVDC offshore substation, demonstrating the global competitiveness of SK oceanplant’s engineering expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and project execution.

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The Summer issue of 2026 is out now! The new issue starts with a regional report on Latin America and the Caribbean, considering the benefits and challenges of renewable energy development in the region. The issue also covers topics such as lubricants, digitalisation, the importance of ports, battery storage technology, and more! With contributors from industry leaders including ABB, WindEurope, Sungrow, among others, this is an issue not to miss.