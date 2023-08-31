Correll Group secures contract from Hellenic Cables for South Fork offshore wind farm
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
Energy Global,
The Correll Group, Electrical Engineering Division has been awarded a contract by Hellenic Cables for the termination and testing works on the inter array cables on both the offshore substation and foundation on South Fork offshore wind farm. Preliminary works also include cable pull-in and termination and testing works of the IPC at the onshore substation situated in Texas. The works are expected to be completed by the end September 2023.
South Fork is New York’s first offshore wind farm, located 56 km (35 miles) east of Montauk Point, New York, and some 30 km (19 miles) southeast of Block Island. The offshore wind farm will comprise twelve 11 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines, a state-of-the-art transmission system that will generate enough clean energy to power 70 000 average homes and offset tons of emissions each year.
Sam Dowey, Managing Director at Correll, commented: “Such an award is a great testament to the professionalism, expertise and technical capabilities provided by the entire Correll team. We look forward to working with Hellenic on this and all future projects across the US.”
Energy Global's Summer 2023 issue
The Summer 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on alternative fuels, battery storage solutions, solar optimisation, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the recent developments in the European renewables market.
