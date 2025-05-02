Attero acquires manure processing plant for biogas production

Attero, a leading waste processing and recycling company, has acquired Greenferm’s manure processing plant at De Ecofactorij industrial estate in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands.

This acquisition marks Attero’s first foray into the manure market, while the company already has extensive experience processing and reprocessing other organic (waste) streams. For instance, Attero processes almost half of Dutch vegetable, fruit, and garden waste into compost, green gas, and bio-LNG.

In recent years, Greenferm has developed a proven concept for processing animal slurry, such as cattle, calf, and pig manure. The plant in Apeldoorn, with an annual processing capacity of about 350 000 t of manure, complies with the Fertiliser Act and delivers an export-worthy end product with added value as a soil improver.

Paul Ganzeboom, CEO of Attero, explained: “With the acquisition of Greenferm, we are taking an important new step in realising our mission and growth strategy. Both assume maximum recovery of renewable raw materials and energy from residual streams; to this end, Attero is constantly looking at additional processing streams. Greenferm offers us the opportunity to apply our technological knowledge of waste processing and fermentation to manure. Besides high-quality manure processing, this strengthens our energy portfolio through the expected green gas volume contribution. With this, can we contribute to the circular economy, energy transition, and help combat climate change.”

Willem Berkhof and Frank Franzen, Directors of Greenferm, added: “We are delighted that Attero is taking over the plant. They offer opportunities to further optimise manure processing and contribute to a more sustainable use of manure flows. We are also convinced that, in Attero, we have found the right party to further develop Greenferm into the future, a necessary step that will continue to offer Greenferm's loyal and regular suppliers the security for the purchase and valuable processing of manure. Berkhof and Comgoed will continue to support Greenferm in the future in the supply of the manure and disposal of the thick fraction.”

With the acquisition of the Greenferm plant, Attero expands its capacity in the field of high-quality processing of organic waste streams into soil improvers and sustainable energy production.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.