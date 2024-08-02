ANGI expands biomethane business into Europe

ANGI Energy Systems, a Vontier business, and leading provider of sustainable biogas and biomethane compression and decompression solutions, has announced its expansion into Europe at the World Biogas Expo. This expansion leverages ANGI's extensive North American experience to bring its industry-leading technology to a new market and builds upon its already well-established reputation for expertise in the field of compressed natural gas (CNG) compression in Europe.

Over the last 40 years ANGI has become North America’s leading supplier of complete systems for CNG, biomethane, and most recently, hydrogen. Its dedicated biomethane business offers a wide range of highly engineered solutions to support diverse use cases, with compression solutions tailored to biomethane anaerobic digestion capacities of between 37 – 300 kW, and experience extending to projects as large as 746 kW. The resulting clean, pipeline-quality biomethane can be used to serve a wide range of applications, from home energy to commercial transporta-tion.

“The European biomethane market is on an exciting growth trajectory as the region wakes up to what is a sustainable and low carbon fuel with a massively diverse range of applications,” said Peter Crowe, European Sales Manager for ANGI. “We’re delighted to be exhibiting at the World Biogas Expo, the perfect setting to meet new customers and begin replicating the success we have seen in the CNG part of the business with a dedicated team of biomethane specialists based throughout Europe.”

ANGI's European biomethane business will leverage sister company Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Salzkotten, Germany, and Basildon, the UK, regional facilities to serve the EU and UK markets.

