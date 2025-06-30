Plenitude starts operation of largest photovoltaic park

Plenitude has started operations at the northern block of its Renopool photovoltaic (PV) plant, located in the municipality of Solana de los Barros, in Badajoz (Extremadura), Spain, with an installed capacity of 130 MW. Once completed and after starting operation at the end of 2025, Renopool will be the largest solar park built by the company globally, consisting of seven plants across two blocks with a total installed capacity of 330 MW.

The northern block, currently connected to the grid and consisting of three PV plants, is expected to generate over 265 GWh annually.

This milestone has been achieved with the support and expertise of the main contractor, OHLA, as well as close and effective collaboration with the local authorities and public administration, including the City Council of Badajoz and the Department of Agriculture, the Livestock and Sustainable Development and the Department of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports of the Regional Government of Extremadura. These partnerships will be key for further construction activities and the subsequent operation of the plant.

“The connection of the first block of Renopool to the grid marks an important step in our renewables business development strategy in Spain. The Renopool project will be our largest solar plant installation, not only because of its size, but also because of its positive environmental and economic impact on the region and will contribute to the country’s energy transition,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Renewables in Western Europe of Plenitude and Managing Director of Eni Plenitude Renewables Spain.

Plenitude within the framework of the project's authorisation process, has implemented a range of measures around the plant to promote the conservation and improvement of native fauna. In addition, the company has launched long-term initiatives to monitor and safeguard the local environment and biodiversity conservation, including the signing of an agreement with the University of Extremadura to conduct five years of scientific research on the fauna and soil quality in the solar plants. In addition, the company will manage an area of more than 100 ha. dedicated to improving the conservation status of steppe breeding birds in the area.

