Enviva deliver sustainable biomass to Japan

Enviva Partners, LP (Enviva), a renewable energy company specialising in sustainable wood bioenergy, has announced that its first shipment of sustainable wood pellets is on its way from Port Panama, City in Florida, US, to Japan’s Iwakuni Port.

Enviva’s first shipment carried approximately 28 000 t of wood pellets made from low-value wood sourced in the Southeast of the US. Sustainable bioenergy provides a viable solution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and will enable Japan to meet its recently announced goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. By using sustainable wood pellets instead of coal, heat and power producers in Japan will be able to reduce carbon emissions by more than 85% on a lifecycle basis, providing a significant reduction in emissions for the world's fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter while also providing grid stability.

This week’s shipment marks the first of many to a global economic powerhouse where demand for a long-term supply of sustainable biomass continues to grow as the economy moves away from fossil fuels. Japan’s feed-in tariffs for renewable energy, along with the government’s commitment to shut down or decarbonise 100 coal plants, have enabled more than 3 million t of long-term demand for wood pellets to be contracted by Enviva. Most of such agreements with the company’s Japanese customers extend to 2040 and beyond.

