JGC to construct biomass power plant in Japan

JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Masayuki Sato) have announced that JGC JAPAN CORPORATION (Representative Director and President Shoji Yamada), which operates the domestic EPC business of the JGC Group, has been awarded an order for the design, procurement and construction of a biomass power generation plant project in Miyagino Ward, Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan.

The project is for Sendai-ko Biomass Power GK., owned by Sumitomo Corporation Group, and calls for the new construction of a biomass power generation facility with an output of approximately 112 MW. The plant is to be fuelled by woody pellets and chips.

The award of this contract is a reflection of the JGC Group's long and successful record, and technical prowess, in completing a large number of plants and other facilities both in Japan and overseas, as well as the high evaluation of JGC's capabilities for handling the technical risks associated with biomass power generation facilities.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the JGC Group has identified the realisation of ‘societies in harmony with the environment’ to be a key issue to be addressed. As evidence of that, the company has participated in LNG plants, solar power, biomass power generation, and other types of renewable energy projects throughout the world.

Moreover, the Group is directing increased business efforts toward environmentally-related technologies for the reduction of CO 2 emissions, such as hydrogen energy (CO 2 -free ammonia) and the chemical recycling of waste plastic.

Going forward, in addition to pioneering environmental technologies, the JGC Group will continue to proactively engage in strengthening and expanding its environmental business, by constructing renewable energy plants and facilities, in order to contribute to a sustainable society.

