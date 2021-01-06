Nature Energy places biogas upgrading plant order with Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply two large-scale biogas upgrading plants to different locations in Denmark.

The order was placed by Nature Energy, a biomethane company. By injecting biomethane - the end product of upgraded biogas - into the gas grid, Denmark will be taking an important step towards its stated ambition of becoming a climate neutral and fossil-free nation. The agreement with Wärtsilä dates back to early 2019, but the project was delayed because of permit applications. Production of the upgrading unit was initiated in 4Q2020, and the orders were also included in Wärtsilä’s order book.

Biogas is produced primarily from waste products, such as manure and food waste. When upgraded to biomethane, it can be utilised in the same way as natural gas for heat, powering industrial processes, and as transport fuel. It is a renewable energy solution since the remaining digestate can be sold as bio-fertiliser. Currently, biomethane accounts for approximately 20% of Denmark’s gas consumption, and the aim is for the grid to become totally green by 2035.

The two plants are to be installed in the towns of Kvaers and Kong, Denmark, with each plant upgrading more than 40 million Nm3 of biogas each year. This will deliver some 470 GWh of green gas energy, equivalent to providing the fuel for more than 45 000 cars. It is expected that the plants will begin injecting biomethane into the Danish gas grid in 2022.

