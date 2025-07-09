DNV and ACCIONA Energía collaborate on sustainable BESS solutions

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, is collaborating with ACCIONA Energía, a leading renewable energy company based in Madrid, to assess second-life battery energy storage systems (BESS) against European standards and industry best practices.

ACCIONA Energía, the world’s largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil fuel legacy, is exploring the reuse of batteries from its fleet of Silence electric scooters in line with the EU Batteries Regulation (EU 2023/1542), which promotes circular economy principles in electronic equipment.

The project evaluates the feasibility of repurposing e-scooter batteries for stationary, less power-intensive applications – extending battery lifespans, reducing waste, and lowering the carbon footprint of ACCIONA Energía’s asset portfolio.

In partnership with second-life BESS integrator Beeplanet, ACCIONA Energía has developed a 1 MW prototype stationary storage unit using repurposed batteries. DNV is conducting a comprehensive review of the prototype’s design and overall second-life BESS strategy.

DNV’s role includes assessing the first-life application, repurposing process, and testing methodology, as well as evaluating the system’s electrical design, thermal management, and safety concept against relevant EU benchmarks.

Santiago Blanco, Executive Vice President & Regional Director for Southern Europe, Middle East, Latin America, and Africa, Energy Systems at DNV, said: “DNV’s advisory role helps organisations navigate the energy transition while aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and EU circularity policies – safeguarding life, property, and the environment. Our technical assessment for ACCIONA Energía’s Second Life BESS project demonstrates this commitment by ensuring the safe and responsible reuse of EV batteries.”

This collaboration marks a significant step toward sustainable battery resource management and highlights how the energy sector is embracing circular economy models to build more resilient and environmentally responsible systems.

