Avfuel to supply Californian airport with sustainable aviation fuel

In an effort to expand the reach of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) throughout the industry and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the region, Avfuel Corporation and Truckee Tahoe Airport District (KTRK) — an Avfuel-branded fuel provider in California, US — have partnered to provide a consistent supply of the fuel to the Truckee aviation community.

KTRK is one of the first general aviation airports in its region to make SAF available for jet and turbine aircraft that use the airport, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions and aligning with the airport’s sustainability goals.

KTRK received its first delivery of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM from Avfuel on 28 April 2021. Each truckload (approximately 8000 gallons) of Avfuel’s Neste MY SAF provides a 22 t reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle, which is the equivalent of making five passenger vehicles zero emissions for one year. SAF is one of the most effective ways to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint. In the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat form.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials — such as used cooking oil. It is a fully approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures, or airport fuel storage tanks.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.