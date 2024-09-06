Anaergia wins contract for Korean biogas facility

Anaergia Inc.’s subsidiary, Anaergia Singapore Pte. Ltd, has received a Letter of Award from New Jeju Bio Co. Ltd to design and build the Jeju Bio Energy Biogas Plant, to be constructed in Jeju Island, South Korea.

Based on the initial specifications, the award was for an amount of approximately CAN$25 million, and it is subject to a number of routine conditions, including the client obtaining final financing for the project.

The facility is expected to convert approximately 50 000 tpy of organic waste into 2 MW of energy. The feedstock is anticipated to include var-ious waste streams generated by slaughterhouses, citrus juice facilities, and food production facilities on Jeju Island. These solid and liquid feedstocks are intended be digested anaerobically, and the biogas produced from this process is expected to be utilised in a biogas combined heat and power unit. The facility is to include pre-treatment technologies, and Anaergia’s Omnivore™ anaerobic digestion system to produce approximately two megawatts of renewable energy and heat to be utilised for digestion, pasteurisation and evaporation. The facility also is intended to generate digestate that is intended to be composted into fertilizer at an offsite location. The wastewater from the facility is expected to be treated and recycled for use at the facility and off-site agri-cultural use. The facility is expected to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the island of Jeju while recycling its waste. South Korea has announced a national biogas strategy that aims to produce up to 500 million Nm³/yr of biogas by 2026, which would cut GHG emissions by 1 million tpy.

"New Jeju Bio has selected Anaergia for this plant owing to the compa-ny’s proven ability to provide integrated solutions for complex pro-jects,” said Sae Hyun Cho, CEO of New Jeju Bio. We look forward to uti-lising Anaergia’s solutions to convert a diverse range of organic wastes that are being generated on Jeju Island into useful resources,” added Cho.

“This Letter of Award from New Jeju Bio marks a significant milestone in Anaergia’s expansion into South Korea,” added Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. “This achievement represents a strategic opportunity for Anaergia to capitalise on the growing demand for organic waste solutions in this new market,” added Onn.

