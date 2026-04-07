Emerson and Strategic Biofuels to deliver renewable carbon-neutral power to Louisiana

Global automation leader Emerson has been chosen to automate Strategic Biofuels’ US$2-billion landmark Louisiana Green Fuels (LGF) power facility in Caldwell Parish. The project consists of a wood-fired power plant fully integrated with commercial scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), delivering carbon-neutral electricity to Louisiana’s grid.

At full operation, LGF will convert 1.3 million tpy of forestry residuals – material that would otherwise be left to decompose or be burned – into renewable baseload power, while capturing and permanently storing 1.1 million tpy of carbon dioxide in secure geologic formations nearly a mile underground. The project will generate 100 MW of clean, dispatchable electricity, positioning Louisiana as a leader in carbon-neutral energy production.

“This project represents a significant milestone in Caldwell Parish and for energy independence to support Louisiana’s future,” said Paul Schu-bert, Ph.D., Strategic Biofuels CEO. “Emerson is the industry leader in process automation and their extensive experience and expertise in biomass power plants and carbon capture makes them the right partner for our project. We know they will be crucial to this project being completed on schedule.”

To optimise the plant’s integrated operations, Emerson will deploy its DeltaVTM Automation Platform, along with a full suite of advanced automation, measurement, and reliability technologies. Emerson’s portfolio – including RosemountTM smart sensing, control valves, isolation valves, pressure protection devices, Micro MotionTM and FleximTM flow and gas analysis solutions, and AspenTech® data management software – will provide the high-fidelity visibility and dynamic optimisation tools required for a first-of-its-kind carbon-neutral power system.

“Strategic Biofuels is charting a new course for clean, resilient energy by turning waste biomass into reliable power while permanently removing carbon from the atmosphere,” added Mike Train, Emerson's Chief Sustainability Officer. “Emerson is proud to support this breakthrough project with the automation technologies and CCS expertise needed to ensure safe, efficient, and continuous operation of next-generation clean energy facilities.”

With its end-to-end automation capabilities and decades of experience supporting energy transition infrastructure, Emerson will help LGF maximise efficiency, reduce operational risk, and deliver on its mission of creating a replicable, commercially deployable pathway to carbon-neutral energy.

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