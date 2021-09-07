Konecranes equipment used for Waste-to-Energy plants in Dubai

Konecranes will supply cranes to one of the world’s largest Waste-to-Energy (WtE) plants in Dubai. The contract, booked in December 2020, underscores Konecranes’ commitment to helping customers and industries grow and transform so they run more efficiently, sustainably, and safely. The cranes will be delivered to the site in 2022, with handover in 2024.

An international consortium was selected by the Dubai Municipality for this exceptional project. The group consists of Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI), Dubai Holding, Dubal Holding, ITOCHU Corporation, BESIX Group and the Tech Group. The contract, booked through HZI, calls for delivering the engineering, procurement and construction of the turnkey plant and a minimum of 30 years’ operation and ownership of the resource recovery facility.

Located in Warsan, Dubai, the facility will treat 5000 t of non-recyclable municipal solid waste per day, making a total of up to 1 900 000 tpy that will be converted into renewable energy. The 200 MW of electricity generated will be fed into the local grid as baseload energy. In addition, there will be metals recovered and construction materials produced from the bottom ash.

Konecranes will provide four 28 t x 30 m span fully automated WtE process cranes supplied with 18 cuM grabs, and one 65 t x 19 m span SMARTON crane for boiler house maintenance use. The cranes will include several Konecranes Smart Features that support safety and productivity at the production site, such as Sway Control, Shock Load Prevention, Slack Rope Prevention, Protected Areas, and Target Positioning. With Konecranes digital services including TRUCONNECT, the crane use and maintenance can be monitored through the yourKONECRANES customer portal. In addition, the equipment will use the DynaReg feature, which recycles power generated by the hoists.

