Gasum plans new biogas plant in Norway

Gasum is part of a consortium of three parties which is planning the construction of a new biogas plant in the municipality of Vormstad, near Trondheim, in Norway. The consortium has started the zoning process for the chosen site with the municipality of Vormstad.

The consortium is called Trøndelag Biogass, and the two other members are Norwegian investment companies Aune Holdingselskap and Salvesen & Thams. Gasum would be the majority owner of the plant and all of the produced biogas would be distributed by Gasum.

No investment decision has yet been made by Gasum, but if the project proceeds according to plans, construction of the plant would start in the spring of 2024 and production at the end of 2025.

This would be Gasum’s first biogas plant in Norway, which is a very important direction of expanding the company’s biogas production. Gasum already has a total of 17 biogas plants in Finland and Sweden.

The Vormstad plant would treat up to 500 000 tpy of organic waste and produce up to 150 GWh of biogas. Environmentally friendly fertilizers produced as a by-product of the process would become available to the same local farmers who deliver manure and other agricultural waste to be processed at the plant.

