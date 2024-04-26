Sonnedix begins construction of its largest UK solar PV plant

Sonnedix, a global renewable energy producer with over 3 GW operating capacity, has begun the construction of Cowley Complex, the largest plant in its 300 MW UK portfolio. The 120 MW ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) plant is set to become one of the largest solar PV plants in the UK once completed in 3Q25.

Cowley Complex, located in County Durham, is made up of three connected sites of 60 MW, 43 MW and 17 MW. Once operational, it will supply roughly 124 600 MWh of renewable electricity per year, enough to power 35 000 UK homes and avoid almost 48 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions.

With this construction, Sonnedix continues to advance its position and growth in the UK solar market with the ambition of playing a leading role in the UK’s transition to renewable energies. Not only is Sonnedix supporting the country to meet its net zero goals through provision of clean and affordable energy in the UK, but also by deploying green jobs. The Cowley plant is being built by EPC contractor Ameresco Sunel Energy Ltd, contributing to the local economy by providing over 100 green jobs in the area.

The project is the first to draw from Sonnedix’s innovative €500 million loan facility secured in December 2023 to finance the construction of its renewable energy projects in Europe and the UK. The multicurrency loan allows Sonnedix to cluster, contract and construct its development pipeline of renewable plants more efficiently and flexibly.

The whole UK portfolio is 100% contracted under the UK Government’s contracts for difference (CfD) scheme providing long-term price and revenue security. Following completion of construction of Cowley Complex, the CfD scheme will become effective in 2026.

Axel Thiemann, CEO of Sonnedix, said: “With construction of the largest plant in our UK portfolio underway, we have marked a major milestone in our UK growth strategy. We are excited to be progressing our presence in the market and becoming a key player in helping the UK transition towards a clean, secure and sustainable energy system and meeting its decarbonisation goals.”

Jorge Amiano Goyarrola, Global Head of Engineering and Construction, added: “We’re extremely excited to be breaking ground on the Cowley site. At 120 MW, this is an important infrastructure project for the local area, providing over 100 green jobs during construction and the secure supply of green, affordable energy once operational. We’re very proud to be working on what is set to be one of the largest solar PV plants across the whole of the UK once completed.”

