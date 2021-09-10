The Landfill Group and LS Power announce RNG project in US

The Landfill Group and LS Power have announced that Enerdyne Power Systems (Enerdyne), a Landfill Group company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, has begun construction on a state-of-the-art renewable natural gas (RNG) project at the Twin Chimneys Landfill site in Honea Path, South Carolina, US. The Twin Chimneys Power Producers (TCPP) project is expected to achieve commercial operations by 4Q22.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition process of waste, will be collected at the Twin Chimneys Landfill and converted into RNG. The processed landfill gas will then be injected into the local natural gas system owned and operated by the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works (Greenwood CPW).

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the environmental benefits associated with this project are equivalent to reducing CO 2 emissions by more than 28 million gal. of gasoline, commensurate to approximately 95 000 cars each year. The partnership between TCPP and Greenwood CPW allows for the landfill gas to be converted from an environmental hazard into a community resource.

Once operational, TCPP is expected to initially produce approximately 1200 million Btu/d of RNG, and will grow over time to produce approximately 3000 million Btu/d. All development, construction, and operations activities will be managed internally by other Landfill Group companies.

Mike Fenton, Director of Project Delivery for the Landfill Group, said all permits have been received, key equipment is being ordered and construction activities are commencing. "We are extremely excited about this project and its potential as a source of clean, renewable energy. We have a great team that will be able to build a system that can scale and provide a level of reliability unmatched in the industry," Fenton said. The TCPP project also includes an investment of more than a million dollars in 2021 alone to improve existing landfill gas control and collection infrastructure.

The TCPP project will be Enerdyne’s second renewable energy project in Greenville County and follows the success of the Enoree Landfill project, which has been operating since 2008. That project, which won the EPA's 2008 Power Project of the Year award, utilises landfill gas to fuel a generator, creating renewable electricity that serves customers of the local electric utility.

RNG project supported by local governments and other partners

This project has the support of numerous officials and partners from Greenville County, Greenwood CPW, City of Greenville, and U.S. Gain.

“We would like to thank the leadership at Greenville County, the City of Greenville, and Greenwood CPW for their collaborative efforts on this project, which we know will have a tremendous positive impact on the community, both environmentally and economically,” said William Brinker, Managing Director of the Landfill Group.

Jeff Meredith, General Manager of Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, said, “We are excited to be a part of this first in the state project for a local gas company to receive processed landfill gas directly into its system for distribution to customers. This project has truly been a collaborative effort between Greenville County, TCPP, and Greenwood CPW to make a positive impact on the environment and provide value to the customers we serve.”

Michael Frixen, Sustainability Co-ordinator for the City of Greenville, said, “We are thrilled about the upgrades that will convert landfill gas into RNG.” He said much of Greenville’s solid waste and yard waste are sent to Twin Chimneys Landfill. “This project represents a major economic investment in Greenville County that will result in a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions,” said Frixen, noting that Greenville is currently developing a new sustainability plan that will identify strategies to reduce the city’s carbon emissions and overall environmental footprint.

Greenville County Solid Waste Division Chief Marcia Papin said, “The solid waste division has always been a leader in innovative projects and this is just the latest example of our commitment to protecting and preserving our environment.”

The TCPP project aligns perfectly with Greenville County’s mission to provide customers with quality public services through innovative technology while meeting future challenges, protecting the environment, and conserving county resources.

U.S. Gain, one of the leaders in the development and distribution of alternative fuels and renewable thermal energy for the transportation and energy markets, will manage all registration and ongoing reporting activities to maximise credit generation and compliance with clean fuel programmes set forth by the EPA, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the Oregon Department of Quality (DEQ).

“We’re honoured to collaborate with Enerdyne on the Twin Chimneys project,” said Mike Koel, President of U.S. Gain. “Our tenure in the RNG market, ability to offer price assurance through long-term fixed price, and direct connection to the transportation market mitigates risk and maximises project returns for all.”

The Landfill Group – LS Power Partnership

The Landfill Group works in partnership with LS Power, a development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sectors, to jointly develop landfill gas-to-renewable natural gas projects throughout the US.

“LS Power congratulates Greenville County, the Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, the City of Greenville, and the Landfill Group team for advancing this project that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions while supporting economic growth,” said Peter Anderson, Vice President of Private Equity at LS Power. “With our investments in the Landfill Group and our other portfolio companies, LS Power is accelerating renewable energy use and decarbonisation efforts through the deployment and commercialisation of clean energy technologies,” Anderson said.

