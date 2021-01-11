Fonroche Biogaz acquired by Total

Total has announced the acquisition of Fonroche Biogaz, a company that designs, builds and operates anaerobic digestion units in France.

With close to 500 GWh of installed capacity, which doubled between 2019 and 2020, Fonroche Biogaz is one of the French market leaders in the production of renewable gas, with more than 10% market share thanks to a portfolio of seven units in operation and a pipeline of four imminent projects.

Drawing on the expertise of its 85 employees, Fonroche Biogaz has developed industrial and technological expertise across the entire renewable gas value chain. Its integration marks a significant step in Total’s development on the renewable gas market, with prospects for rapid growth on the French market and for international deployment.

With this acquisition, Total becomes a major player in renewable gas in France and Europe, and significantly strengthens its presence in the sector, already effective through its affiliates Méthanergy (combined heat and power production from biogas), PitPoint and Clean Energy (biomethane production and distribution via a network of Bio-CNG/Bio-LNG stations) in Benelux and the US respectively. In December 2020, Total signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Clean Energy to establish a US$100 million 50/50 joint venture to develop renewable gas production projects in the US. By 2030, Total plans to produce 4 to 6 TWh/y of biomethane.

