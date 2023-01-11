PlanET Biogas announces formation of PlanET Organics

Due to its ongoing successful delivery of anaerobic digesters (AD) and renewable natural gas (RNG) technology into the North American market, PlanET Biogas has created PlanET Organics, a new company specifically focused on food waste processing and nutrient recovery technologies. This complementary platform will enhance PlanET’s leadership position in the organics-to-renewable energy market and help it execute both manure-based and complex food waste projects in the US and Canada.

Leading this new endeavour will be recently hired Mike Muffels, formerly of GHD, who brings close to 20 years of experience in the AD, RNG and organics processing sectors. As the newly appointed Programme Director of Organics, Mike and his team will guide leading edge designs through project development to implementation. Known for his adaptive leadership approach, Mike has successfully led a wide array of projects, ranging from smaller, on-farm, manure-based AD and composting systems to larger, municipal biogas projects. His proven track record of delivering organics management and RNG projects is based on his understanding of all aspects of a project lifecycle, having performed key roles on projects across Canada and globally.

To further complement PlanET’s market expansion, David Thompson has been hired as the Director of Business Development. Joining from Walker Industries, David comes with more than 15 years’ experience in the field of Engineering, Business Development and Project Management. An experienced leader in his field, he has a proven track record of developing and managing large, complex biogas, chemical and renewable energy projects and has played an instrumental role in growing Walker Industries’ landfill gas-to-energy portfolio over the past 5+ years. David’s efforts will be focused on the continued growth of PlanET’s business activities across North America.

After three consecutive years of doubling its North American staffing levels, PlanET has promoted Nils Hirsch, formerly General Manager, to the position of Vice President – Engineering, Sales, and Procurement, and has promoted Patrick Cluckey, formerly Operations Manager, to the position of Vice President – Operations. In their expanded roles, both Patrick and Nils will continue to lead and support the dedicated efforts of PlanET’s ongoing presence in North America.

“We have uniquely positioned our company in the North American biogas market and our ongoing growth is a testament to the hard work and perseverance this great team has put forth in achieving our objectives,” said Derek Hundert, President of PlanET. “With over 40 North American installations in operation or construction, we are just beginning to reach the potential this market has to offer.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.