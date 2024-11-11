BTS DevCo and Eiffel Investment Group to boost biomethane production

The EU currently produces 21 billion m3 of biomethane and it aims at increasing it to 35 billion m3 by 2030 to become more independent in terms of energy and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Within the bloc, Italy is anticipated to take a leading role, with its biomethane production projected to rise to 6 billion m3. The Italian Biogas Consortium further estimates that production could reach 8 billion m3.

Against this backdrop, BTS DevCo and Eiffel have decided to invest in biomethane production plants in Italy and Europe through Green One. This platform gathers the expertise of BTS Biogas, technological leader in the biogas and biomethane sector, and benefits from the support of Eiffel Investment Group, through its specialised funds, amongst which Eiffel Gaz Vert, its biogas focused fund.

Green One has the objective to create a significant portfolio of CHP plants to be revamped into biomethane projects in Italy. Four projects have already been incorporated on the platform, with production starting by the end of 2024. Two are located in Lombardy Region and are to be found in Lodi and Milzano (province of Brescia). Another one is located in Sant’Agata Bolognese, a small town in Emilia Romagna, while the fourth one is in Gazzo Veronese in Veneto Region. Leveraging on its robust pipeline, Green One aims to integrate 15 plants and invest €150 million by 2026.

In the existing portfolio, the four plants will produce overall around 1200 m3/h of biomethane, equivalent to approximately 10 million m3/y, which is enough to meet the energy consumption of around 45 000 households. The conversion to biomethane will result in an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, i.e. over 21 000 t of carbon dioxide, equivalent to an average of 700 000 trees.

The projects demonstrate the benefits of circular economy. In addition to producing clean energy, the approximately 115 420 t of livestock effluents and byproducts used as feedstocks will generate 127 000 t of fertilizer in the form of separated liquid and solid digestate.

“We are proud to collaborate with the French company Eiffel Investment Group on the revamping of these plants. These are the first projects carried out by BTS DevCo, the new company of BTS Biogas which was created with the aim of developing, building, and operating biomethane plants and now officially enters the market. By upgrading these plants, not only do we realise innovative solutions in the field of integrated anaerobic digestion thanks to our decades of experience in engineering and plant management. We also play our part in fostering the energy transition in Italy benefiting both the community and the environment,” said Franco Lusuriello, CEO of BTS.

“With Green One, Eiffel Investment Group reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable growth in the renewable gas sector and the Italian market transition into biomethane. With BTS, global Tier1 player, and our combined expertise and resources, Green One is well positioned to accelerate the development of biomethane production in Italy, in particular by upgrading existing plants into biomethane. As low-carbon molecules investment experts, we are convinced by the excellence of BTS and delighted to invest in this strategic collaboration in one of the most dynamic European market: which will efficiently contribute to a sustainable energy transition,” added Marc-Etienne Mercadier, Fund Manager of the ‘Eiffel Gaz Vert’ fund.

