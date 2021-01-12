Resalta sells Croatian biomass cogeneration plant

Following the design, construction and successful operation of a 5 MWe biomass cogeneration plant in the Croatian municipality of Slatina, Resalta has sold the powerplant to Luxembourg-based investment fund PEARL Infrastructure Capital. The transaction is one of the largest foreign investments in the biomass renewables segment in Croatia.

Resalta will use funds from the sale of Slatina to explore and develop further projects in the field of renewables in the region. PEARL Infrastructure Capital is dedicated to energy and ecology transition, energy efficiency and circular economy and specialises in infrastructure assets in the environmental resource management sector (renewable energy based on renewable fuels biomass/RDF/waste, waste valorisation and recycling, water and waste water cycle management) for industrial clients and municipalities in Europe.

The successful sale is a testament to Resalta’s operational excellence, as well as the viability of local projects. The Slatina cogeneration plant was fully designed and built by local teams, using Croatian suppliers and subcontractors. It was commissioned in 2019, with a long-term electricity offtake contract signed with HROTE, the Croatian power grid operator. The plant generates 40 GWh of electricity each year, enough to supply 500 homes with power, and provides heat to several local industries. It has created 15 new local jobs and continues to employ residents of Slatina. It was the first project opened in the municipality’s new industrial zone. The project was sold through Energy 9, the Resalta subsidiary that owned the powerplant in partnership with Iskraemeco.

Resalta is a leading renewables and energy services provider in Central and Southeastern Europe, operating in ten markets throughout the region. A dynamic, fast-growing company, Resalta works with both public and private clients to finance, design and implement projects that champion decarbonisation, reduce energy consumption, lower CO 2 emissions and promote sustainability while generating cost savings. So far, the company has realised over 260 energy projects for over 180 clients and continues to expand its product and service portfolio.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.