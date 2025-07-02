ENGIE commissions Egypt wind farm

ENGIE has announced the full commissioning of the Red Sea Wind Energy wind farm, located in Ras Ghareb, Egypt. This is the largest operational wind farm in the Middle East and Africa.

This milestone follows the completion of the 150 MW expansion, four months ahead of the initial schedule, which brings the total capacity of the wind farm from 500 MW to 650 MW. The project has undergone several intermediate commissioning phases: 306 MW in December 2024, 194 MW in April 2025, and finally 150 MW in June 2025. Initially scheduled for 3Q25, the connection to the grid of the wind farm's entire 650 MW of installed capacity was thus completed in June 2025. This project is also exemplary in terms of health and safety, with 7 million hours of work completed without lost time injury.

The Red Sea Wind Energy project will provide locally generated renewable energy to more than 1 million homes and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 1.3 million tpy. A 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) was signed with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC), securing long-term revenue for the project.

This project was developed through the Red Sea Wind Energy consortium, which is 35% owned by ENGIE, 25% by Orascom Construction PLC, 20% by Toyota Tsusho Corp., and 20% by Eurus Energy Holdings Corp. It was financed by the Japan Bank for International Corporation (JBIC) in co-ordination with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the Norinchukin Bank, Société Générale S.A under a Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) cover, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Paulo Almirante, ENGIE Executive Vice President in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power, said: “This achievement demonstrates our group's industrial performance and our ability to develop large scale renewable projects in record time. It also illustrates the strength of our consortium and its contribution to decarbonising Egypt's energy mix. With the commissioning of Red Sea Wind Energy, ENGIE now operates nearly 1 GW of wind power capacity in Egypt, consolidating our position as a leader in the renewable energy sector in Africa and the Middle East.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!