Honeywell UOP technology to be used at biofuel plant in Paraguay

Honeywell has announced that Brazil-based ECB Group will use the UOP Ecofining™ process to convert vegetable oils and inedible animal fats into renewable diesel and jet fuel at the Omega Green production facility in Villeta, near Asuncion, Paraguay. This marks one of the first advanced biofuels projects in Paraguay, as well as one of the largest private investments in the country’s history.



Honeywell UOP designed the Omega Green project to minimise fossil CO 2 emissions by using the renewable LPG and naphtha produced in the UOP Ecofining unit to self-sustain the process in energy and hydrogen.

Honeywell UOP was selected to provide technology and engineering services for the project, which will produce fuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including renewable diesel and aviation jet fuel.

Honeywell UOP has designed the Omega Green project to minimise fossil CO 2 emissions at the site by using the renewable LPG and naphtha produced in the UOP Ecofining unit to self-sustain the process in energy and hydrogen. In partnership with Wood, a global consulting and engineering company, Honeywell UOP will integrate Wood’s hydrogen plant technology with the Ecofining unit design to produce hydrogen from renewable feedstocks. This will further reduce the overall carbon intensity of the Honeywell Green Diesel™ and Honeywell Green Jet Fuel™.

When it enters operation, Omega Green will produce up to 20 000 bpd of renewable diesel and jet fuel. The complex is expected to create more than 3000 jobs during construction and 2400 direct and indirect jobs when fully operational. ECB estimates that more than 20 000 family farms will benefit from social certification programs to produce feedstocks for the plant.



The Omega Green production facility in Villeta, Paraguay will produce up to 20 000 bpd of renewable diesel and jet fuel when it enters operation.

The Honeywell Ecofining process, developed in conjunction with Eni SpA, converts non-edible natural oils, animal fats and other waste feedstocks to Honeywell Green Diesel™ and Honeywell Green Jet Fuel™, which is chemically identical to petroleum-based counterparts. Both products offer improved performance over commercial petroleum-based diesel and jet fuel, and can be used as a drop-in replacement in vehicles and aircraft with no equipment modifications.

Honeywell Green Diesel also features an 80% life cycle reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel from petroleum, and features a higher-cetane diesel value to provide better engine performance with fewer emissions. Honeywell Green Jet Fuel can be blended seamlessly with petroleum-based fuel. When used in up to a 50% blend with petroleum-based jet fuel, it requires no changes to aircraft technology and meets all critical specifications for flight.

The UOP Ecofining process is used in most 100%-biofeed units producing renewable diesel – and all of the licensed renewable jet fuel production – in the world today. UOP currently has licensed 20 Ecofining units in nine countries around the world, processing 12 different types of renewable feedstocks.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.