PNE Group receives permits for three new German wind farms

In 2Q25, the PNE Group received the necessary permits for the construction and operation of three onshore wind farms in the federal states of Brandenburg, Hesse, and North Rhine-Westphalia.

In Brandenburg, the existing Gerdshagen wind farm is being expanded by another turbine. In Hesse, the Holzhäuser Berg wind farm will be home to a single turbine with a capacity of 7.2 MW. The Niederkrüchten wind farm in North Rhine-Westphalia will see the construction of five new turbines with a total capacity of 33 MW. It is part of the planned Niederkrüchten energy park, which will also include a photovoltaic plant with a nominal capacity of 20 MWp, also being developed by PNE.

With a total nominal capacity of 46 MW, the three wind farms will be able to cover the annual electricity needs of approximately 36 000 three-person households once commissioned. This represents a significant step for the energy transition in the respective regions and underscores the commitment to a sustainable and climate-friendly energy supply.

“The approvals granted are an important milestone for our continued growth,” said Roland Stanze, Chief Operating Officer of PNE AG. “They not only confirm the successful progress of our project development, but also our many years of experience with complex approval processes. This strengthens a central pillar of our strategy – the development of sustainable energy projects in the areas of wind, photovoltaics, and future technologies such as Power-to-X and storage solutions.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!