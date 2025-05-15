Gasum opens new biogas plant in Sweden

Nordic energy company, Gasum, has inaugurated its newest and largest biogas plant in the Swedish town of Götene. Construction of the plant started in 2023 and was finished on schedule early 2025.

Each year, the plant takes in 400 000 t of manure and other agricultural waste from neighbouring farms and turns it into renewable energy as well as recycled fertilizers. The renewable fertilizers are then returned back to the farms in the area for reuse in agriculture.

The plant produces 120 GWh of liquefied biogas a year, making it one of the largest liquefied biogas producing facilities in Sweden. The plant’s biogas helps Gasum’s customers in the transport and industry sectors reduce their carbon footprints by over 30 000 t of CO 2 in total.

“This milestone underscores our commitment to cleaner energy solutions and our dedication to helping our customers on their emission reduction journey. By transforming waste into valuable resources, we not only provide the transport and industry sectors with cleaner energy options but also contribute to the circular economy. Opening this plant represents another step towards a more sustainable future, and I would like to thank every Gasum employee and partner involved in the process for their hard work and determination along the way,” said Mika Wiljanen, CEO of Gasum.

The facility is a significant investment for Gasum at €58 million and has in part been made possible by a €15 million grant from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency’s Klimatklivet investment programme.

Gasum aims to increase its own production of biogas through strategic investments. The company’s next biogas plant is currently under construction in the Swedish town of Borlänge.

