CARBIOW project will help Europe take the lead in energy and transport sector decarbonisation

Carbon Negative Biofuels from Organic Waste (CARBIOW) is a Research and Innovation Action funded by the EU under the Horizon Europe Programme that addresses green transition and circular economy by proposing novel technologies that cover the whole process of conversion of organic waste to biofuels. The 42-month project held its kick-off meeting virtually on 3 November 2022, and officially started to work together in the planning of the work to be done in the next months.

The goal of CARBIOW is to establish an efficient and scaleable process to convert the Organic Fraction of Municipal Solid Waste (OFMSW) and other hard-to-utilise solid organic wastes to biofuels with the following key targets:

Establishing a new pre-treatment process of OFMSW where a cleaner, denser, carbon-rich, dry, and homogenous solid biofuel is produced.

Utilisation of pure oxygen (nitrogen-free gas) in combustion and gasification to produce clean syngas.

Carbonisation of gasification ashes with carbon dioxide through innovative carbonation techniques to decarbonise the cement industry and address carbon negativity.

Production of Fischer-Tropsch fuels for the maritime and aviation industry. The latter target will focus on the production of alcohols for maritime, and kerosene for the aviation sector.

The ambition of CARBIOW closely contributes to the key aspects of sustainable development, green transition, and (bio)circular economy by:

Establish novel techniques, such as torrefaction, for organic waste pre-treatment and clean biofuel production.

Boost novel technology advancement in oxy-conversion of waste biofuels.

Valorisation of OFMSW as a reliable, abundant, and secured source of biomass; besides boosting collaboration to establish a true bioeconomy.

Decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors, such as aviation and maritime.

Decarbonisation of large industries, such as cement, through carbon dioxide fixation by promoting innovative and efficient techniques and generation of new negative carbon footprint mineral feedstocks.

The consortium is composed of 12 partners spread around Europe: FeyeCon, Universiteit Maastricht and VERTORO, the Netherlands; IVL Svenska Miljoeinstitutet, Sweden; NIC, Slovenia; Svaheia Eiendom AS, Norway; Sumitomo SHI FW, Finland; Technische Universitat Darmstadt, Germany; VITO, Belgium; and BIO-PLAT, Cementos La Cruz, and the leader, Fundación Tecnalia Research & Innovation, Spain.

The diversity, excellence and strength of the experts within the consortium of CARBIOW guarantee the technological, technical, and societal advancement of the project.

