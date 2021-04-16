Telluride Regional Airport introduces sustainable aviation fuel

In partnership with its branded fuel supplier, Avfuel Corporation, Telluride Regional Airport became the first fixed base operator (FBO) in Colorado, US, to make sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) available to its customers.

The FBO received its first demonstrative delivery of SAF from Avfuel on 27 February 2021, with two following in March 2021.

Telluride Regional Airport has since begun to receive regular deliveries of Neste’s branded SAF supply from Avfuel – Neste MY SAF. The first load arrived on 15 April 2021; each truckload of Avfuel’s Neste MY SAF provides a 22 t reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle, which is equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 28.7 acres of US forests per year. SAF is one of the most effective ways to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint; and, in the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions versus traditional jet fuel if used in its neat form.

With the arrangement, the airport can now consistently provide SAF for all jet and turbine aircraft that fly in to the airport in order to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support sustainability goals.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials, such as used cooking oil. It is a fully-approved drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for conventional jet fuel and performance standards under all operating conditions. This makes Neste MY SAF an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications or changes to the aircraft, fuel distribution procedures, or airport fuel storage tanks.

