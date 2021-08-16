Avfuel and Embraer announce new collaboration

Avfuel Corporation (Avfuel) and Embraer have announced a recent collaboration to bring Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM (SAF) to Melbourne Orlando International Airport, Florida, US.

The agreement comes as Embraer announces its commitment on climate action, such as achieving carbon neutral operations by 2040 and supporting the aviation industry’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, both of which include integrating the use of SAF into its sustainability initiatives. As part of the collaboration, Avfuel supplied Embraer with Neste MY SAF at its Melbourne, Florida facility by delivering the fuel to Sheltair (KMLB) for storage and handling. Embraer aims to use the SAF in ongoing operations at its executive jet’s headquarters in Melbourne.



Avfuel provided its first delivery of the fuel to Embraer at Sheltair Melbourne on 14 July 2021. Each truckload (approximately 8000 gal) of the fuel from Neste’s Houston, US, location provides a 19.1 t reduction in carbon emissions over its lifecycle – equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by 23.4 acres of US forests per year. SAF is one of the most effective ways to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint; and, in the future, SAF could deliver up to 80% less greenhouse gas emissions versus traditional jet fuel in its neat form.

The companies are part of the Business Aviation Coalition for Sustainable Aviation Fuel launched in 2018 and have been promoting discussions on the path forward for the continued adoption of SAF in business aviation, as well as supporting industry leading events and Embraer flying its full portfolio of business jets to some of those events on SAF. The coalition has a goal of reducing emissions through investments and innovation.

Neste MY SAF is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue materials such as used cooking oil. It is a drop-in fuel that, once blended with petroleum jet fuel, meets ASTM D-1655 specification for jet fuel. This makes it an optimum solution to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft, requiring no new investments, modifications, or changes to the aircraft or fuel distribution procedures.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.