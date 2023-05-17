Consortium to develop international standard for biogas and biomethane

A new international consortium formed of global renewable energy certification leader Evident, M-RETS (USA), and Instituto Totum (Brazil) have finalised a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop new internationally accredited codes for biogas and biomethane, under the I-REC Standard.

The goal of the new I-REC(G) Product Code is to develop a standardised tracking system that is fact-based and versatile, a global standard with local implementation. This code would serve as the basis for a certification scheme for producing biogas and biomethane.

Biogas is a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide, and small quantities of other gases, generally produced by anaerobic digestion. Biomethane is considered a renewable gas produced generally by removing non-methane portions of biogas. Both are expected to play an important role in the global transition towards a cleaner and more secure energy future.

This Code builds on Evident’s work to implement robust international standards and champion local implementation through partners such as Instituto Totum. Evident has worked closely with Instituto Totum in Brazil for many years and looks forward to developing its relationship with M-RETS in North America, with the consortium collaborating to provide I-REC(G) certification efficiently across global markets.

Biogas systems can help protect air, water, and soil by recycling organic waste into renewable energy and soil products, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Beyond the current services provided by consortium members in the US and Brazil, there is already demand for I-REC(G) certification in a number of other regions.

Evident’s current global certification standards include I-REC(E), the world’s most geographically used energy attribute certificate, and C-Capsule, a tradeable carbon certificate for verified carbon dioxide removal (CDR). In addition, Evident hosts the Registry for MiQ, working together to deliver a pioneering quality standard for the use of independently certified gas (ICG).

Evident’s CEO, Ed Everson, said: “Innovating toward a truly certified global Clean Economy has always driven Evident and this will continue as we grow our products and services.

“This new standard will help to give clarity on the innovative role of biogas and biomethane and is a vital step on the path towards a cleaner, greener future.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.