SymEnergy and BioEnergie Wegscheid accelerate deployment of biomass gasification model in Japan

BioEnergie Wegscheid (BEW) and SymEnergy have signed a contract on for the purchase of a wood gasification combined heat and power (CHP) plant and associated peripheral equipment. It covers the construction of the turnkey biomass power plant Ikuno-Ginzan (owner: Ikuno-Ginzan Biomass Inc.), which is planned near the city of Asago, Hyogo Prefecture/Japan.

There are many wood gasification CHP projects with low uptime in Japan. In the development of the Ikuno Ginzan Biomass Power Plant, the companies will pursue project stability and reducing risk by signing a contract for a ‘CHPs’ uptime warranty’ and providing a ‘fixed maintenance cost service’ to the project owner.

In the future, they will work together to accelerate the nationwide diffusion of 1000 kW-sized power plant models. Also, SymEnergy, ENTRENCO, and BEW will contribute to establish a biomass eco system that matches the local wood availability with the companies’ respective know-how.

