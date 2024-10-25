BayWa r.e. sells German wind farm to KGAL

BayWa r.e. has again sold a significant wind energy project in Germany to the investment and asset manager, KGAL. The Perscheid Ost wind farm consists of three Nordex N163 turbines, each with 5.7 MW.

Following the recent sale of the 18.6 MW Reichenbach wind farm project, this is BayWa r.e.'s second transaction with KGAL this year.

The Perscheid Ost wind farm is located in the Rhineland-Palatinate region and is currently under construction. After the planned commissioning in April 2025, it will generate around 48 000 MWh/y of green electricity, supplying approximately 16 000 households. Under Paragraph 6 of the Renewable Energy Sources Act (Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz, EEG), the surrounding communities will benefit financially from the wind farm’s revenues.

“We are very pleased with the successful sale and the upcoming completion of the Perscheid Ost wind farm. With our commitment to applying Paragraph 6 of the EEG, we ensure, as with all our wind projects, that the local communities also benefit from the value creation of the wind farm. With a diverse project pipeline, we are well-equipped to further advance wind energy in Germany together with citizens, communities, and our partners, thus making an important contribution to the energy transition,” commented Andreas Hornig, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Wind GmbH.

“Following our recently successfully completed project sales in the UK and Germany, we continue to see strong interest from investors in high-quality wind energy projects. We plan further sales by the end of the year. By continuously realising our project pipeline, we not only strengthen our market position but also make a valuable contribution to achieving vital climate goals in Europe and beyond,” said Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!