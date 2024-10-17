Amber Grid adds second biomethane injection point to Lithuania transmission network

In mid-2024, a new biomethane injection point was added to Amber Grid's transmission network in the Radviliškis district, connecting a biomethane plant owned by the Agrokoncernas group of companies. This connection is the second biomethane injection point in the Lithuanian gas transmission network and marks a significant milestone in the development of the sustainable energy business. At present, green biogas produced from Agrokoncernas' agricultural raw materials is delivered through pipelines, and the technical intake capacity will allow the transport of more than 21 GWh/y of biomethane.

The connection of the second biomethane injection point is another successful example of how adapted requirements help to integrate biomethane more efficiently into the gas transmission system. From the end of 2022, biogas producers will be able to carry out work on the transmission system themselves with the consent of the transmission system operator. This allows biomethane producers to organise the development of both their gas system and the transmission system independently.

“We are encouraging the development of green gas by making it as quick and easy as possible for producers to connect to our transmission system, obtain certificates of origin and trade in green gas. The steady increase in the number of biomethane projects under development brings Lithuania closer to its goal of reducing its impact on climate change and becoming a green energy producing country,” said Nemunas Biknius, CEO of Amber Grid.

Currently, Amber Grid has already granted connection to the transmission network to 13 biomethane producers, six of which have signed connection agreements. Most of these customers intend to connect their plants within 2025. It is expected that up to 0.5 TWh/y of biomethane p will be fed into the grid by then. By September 2024, 87 GWh of biomethane produced in Lithuania will be fed into the system from existing biomethane plants. Energy from renewable sources makes a significant contribution to energy independence, climate change mitigation, and the modernisation of Lithuania's energy sector.

Companies that produce biomethane and feed it into the transmission or distribution network can also obtain a green gas guarantee of origin. The Green Gas Guarantee of Origin Register system, managed by Amber Grid, provides secure and reliable access to guarantee of origin data for green energy producers, suppliers and other market participants. This ensures the traceability and transparency of green energy movements.

By ensuring the integration of renewable energy into the country's energy system, Lithuania is already developing a strong and innovative biomethane production sector, which will not only help the country meet its climate change targets, but also open up new opportunities for exporting green gas to other European countries.

