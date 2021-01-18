TGE and PGNiG sign biomethane agreement

On 12 January 2021, Towarowa Gielda Energii (TGE) and Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) signed a co-operation agreement aimed at leveraging their mutual expertise and capabilities in creating a biomethane market in Poland.

The companies intend to jointly prepare modern solutions supporting the creation and development of a biomethane market in Poland. The expertise of both PGNiG – a key player on the gas market – and of TGE – a trading platform where trading in gas and certificates promoting the use of renewable energy systems are concentrated – should contribute to the transformation of the energy market, leading not only to increased significance of green technologies but also the emerging market for alternative fuels, such as biomethane or hydrogen.

‘For over 20 years, TGE has been supporting all transformation processes on the energy market and actively contributing to its development by offering its participants comprehensive solutions and products. The co-operation with PGNiG in creating a biomethane market is an opportunity for the Exchange to further develop the renewable energy segment. Certainly, our registers have a key role to play in this project’ said Piotr Zawistowski, President of the Management Board, TGE.

In the first stage of the co-operation, the partners plan to leverage the experience of the Exchange, which currently maintains the Certificate of Origin Register as an element of a potential support scheme for biomethane based on certificates, as well as the Guarantees of Origin Scheme as a potential instrument for achieving the National Indicative Target.