First biogas from Nature Energy’s Kværs plant

The first green and Danish-produced biogas from the plant in Kværs has just been sent to the gas network. The facility can annually produce over 20 million m3 of biogas and displaces a corresponding amount of natural gas from the Danish energy system.

Thus, Nature Energy has put its 13th plant in Denmark into operation.

“It is a milestone for us, but first and foremost it is an important step for the green transition, that we can displace the fossil energy sources and replace them with green, Danish-produced biogas,” said Operations Manager at the plant in Kværs, Gudmund Vejbæk Jepsen.

In the coming months, all the tanks will be filled with organic waste and the plant is expected to deliver full production at the end of January.

Biogas is expected to make up 40% of the gas in the gas network in Denmark this year and the political ambition is to reach 100% biogas by 2030.

Biogas is made, among other things, from slurry, deep bedding, food waste from the green bags under the sink and other organic waste products.

“A biogas plant is, simply put, a very large pile of compost, which we have encapsulated inside a tank without oxygen, so that we get a sump and then we have put a hood over it and suck the methane and other gases that naturally evaporate when the waste rots. It's the same process that has happened over millions of years and which has ended up as natural gas, which we get from the underground, but here we just do it now and at the ground surface and use the waste products we have available,” added Gudmund Jepsen Vejbæk.

When the waste has released the methane, it is driven back to agriculture, where it is used as fertilizer.

“In this way, biogas is a renewable resource that is as natural and renewable as sun and wind,” concluded Jepsen.

Nature Energy is the world's leading producer of biogas and biogas plants and, in addition to the current 13 plants in Denmark, has more plants on the way in the US, Canada, and several places in Europe.

