Construction begins on Dutch bio-LNG installation

Renewi, Nordsol and Shell have started the construction of the first bio-LNG installation in Westpoort, Amsterdam. The installation is an extension for the current processing of outdated products from supermarkets, among other things.

With an investment of several million, the technical partner Nordsol will be the first to produce bio-LNG in the Netherlands. The development of this production site in Amsterdam Westpoort will pave the way for Dutch bio-LNG.

The three companies each have a unique role in this new waste-to-energy chain. Renewi collects organic waste throughout the Netherlands, such as expired products, processes this waste and converts it into biogas during its fermentation. The Nordsol installation then processes this biogas into bio-LNG. Finally, Shell sells the bio-LNG at its LNG filling stations.

Compared to diesel, bio-LNG has lower CO 2 emissions. Additionally, it is made from organic waste and not from fossil sources. As such, it will play an important role in the coming years in making heavy road and water transport more sustainable, as the electrification of trucks and ships is difficult.

Within the Nordsol installation, the biogas extracted from organic waste is converted into bio-LNG and liquid bio-CO 2 , a transparent and fair supply chain. Biogas consists of approximately 60% methane and 40% CO 2 . The technology makes it possible to efficiently separate pure methane from the biogas and liquefy it into bio-LNG. The CO 2 by-product is then reused in the market, therefore ensuring an additional reduction in CO 2 emissions, leading to a 100% CO 2 neutral fuel.

The installation will be operational within one year, as the standardised modules are produced elsewhere and connected on the Renewi site. The installation will produce 3.4 kt of bio-LNG per year, which equates to more than 13 million km of CO 2 neutral driving. To give an idea, this is more than 370 times around the globe.