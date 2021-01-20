Waga Energy and Ferrovial Servicios work together on Spanish bioenergy project

The Ferrovial Servicios group, a global service operator, has selected Waga Energy to produce biomethane at the Can Mata landfill, one of Spain’s largest landfills, which is located near Barcelona. The Can Mata site will be the first in Spain to use the WAGABOX® purification technology, developed by Waga Energy to recover landfill gas in the form of biomethane, a renewable substitute for natural gas.

The WAGABOX® unit at the Can Mata site will be commissioned in 2022. It will treat up to 2200 m3/hr of landfill gas and inject 70 GWh/yr of biomethane into the gas network of the Spanish operator Nedgia, which is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 14 000 Spanish households or a fleet of 200 lorries. The project will avoid the emission of 17 000 tpy of CO 2 by substituting renewable gas for natural gas.

One of the first Power Purchase Agreement (PPA)s in Europe for green gas

This is the first ever landfill gas injection project to be financed by a long-term PPA in Europe. This method of financing is common for renewable electricity projects, but rarely used for green gas projects, as it is generally unable to provide buyers with a competitive price over the long term. This first-ever ‘Biomethane Purchase Agreement’ has been made possible thanks to the proven efficiency of the WAGABOX® technology, combined with Waga Energy's expertise in the management of landfill biogas injection projects, and Ferrovial Servicios' experience of more than 50 years in the treatment and recovery of waste.

The two partners have adopted a business model that guarantees high performance throughout the project cycle. Waga Energy will purchase part of the landfill gas from the Can Mata site from Ferrovial Servicios, finance the construction and operation of the WAGABOX® unit, as well as manage relations with the gas network operator and the sale of the biomethane. Waga Energy will invest €7.5 million to commission the unit and connect the Can Mata site to the Nedgia gas grid, located 4 km away.

Can Mata is one of the most important waste storage sites in Spain. It produces more than 40 million m3/yr of raw biogas, which has so far been used in the form of electricity and fuel to power a ceramic factory. The WAGABOX® unit will greatly increase energy yields. Combining membrane filtration and cryogenic distillation, it separates the methane contained in landfill gas for direct injection into gas grids. 10 units are already in operation in France, supplying 35 000 homes and avoiding 45 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.