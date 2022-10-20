EverGen Infrastructure breaks ground at the Fraser Valley Biogas RNG Expansion Project

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. has announced that construction has commenced at its Core RNG Expansion Project at Fraser Valley Biogas (FVB).

FVB, located in Abbotsford, British Columbia, has been in operation since 2011 and is the original producing renewable natural gas (RNG) project in Western Canada to supply FortisBC’s network. The facility combines anaerobic digestion and biogas upgrading to produce RNG, primarily by converting agricultural waste from local dairy farms. Once the FVB Core RNG expansion project is complete, the new RNG production volumes are expected to double the capacity of the facility to produce ~160 000 GJ of RNG per year.

The FVB RNG Expansion Project broke ground during 3Q22, with the initial construction focused on an additional anaerobic digestor and improvements to the existing feedstock processing system designed to increase production capacity of the facility. The expansion project is anticipated to be completed in 1Q23, at which time the facility will ramp-up RNG production to the expanded capacity.

“We are proud of what our team has been able to achieve at FVB to date and pleased to see the project advancing on schedule and on budget,” said Chase Edgelow, CEO of EverGen. “All major mechanical equipment is on track for delivery and costs are within our CAN$13 – CAN$15 million capital budget. These developments, coupled with the execution of a new long-term offtake agreement in a significantly stronger RNG market, will provide a substantial lift to our revenues and EBITDA.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Autumn 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wave & tidal, waste-to-energy, energy storage, solar technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report outlining how green hydrogen is playing a key role in the renewable transition across Europe.