ENGIE submits agricultural green gas plans

Following consultation with the local community, ENGIE has submitted plans to East Riding of Yorkshire Council to develop an agricultural anaerobic digestion facility to the east of Long Lane near High Catton.

The facility – which will sit alongside new woodland and hedgerow planting – will take agricultural feedstocks and wastes from local farms and turn it into renewable gas via anaerobic digestion (AD).

As well as creating green gas, reducing reliance on imported natural gas, the site will work in partnership with local farmers to give them a regular source of income whilst reducing their carbon footprint. It also supports day-to-day farming activities by providing digestate, a byproduct of the AD process and a natural fertilizer that replaces artificial and expensive alternatives.

Following feedback received during the pre-application consultation, ENGIE has outlined plans to restrict traffic movements through High and Low Catton to ensure the impact on local communities is minimised by the facility.

Rob McKeon, Head of Business Development for Renewable Gases UK at ENGIE, said: “ENGIE is a key player in the UK’s energy transition and is committed to creating a greener tomorrow. AD is both a sustainable solution for dealing with agricultural wastes and a local supply of renewable gas.

“We’ve worked closely with the local community over the last couple of months to understand the issues that are important to them. The planning application is supported by a range of detailed, technical assessments that show how the facility will be operated with minimal impact on the local area.

“We’ve also had lots of positive conversations about how we can support local causes and give something back to the local community.”

ENGIE has a lengthy track record in building and operating renewable energy facilities and becoming part of the surrounding communities. This project is intended to unlock local investment and create new jobs, as well as support worthy local causes with a Community Benefit Fund.

The proposal is being brought forward in response to the UK’s legally binding target to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Part of the challenge will be reducing the carbon footprint of both the UK’s energy consumption and agricultural sector, something East Riding of Yorkshire Council is addressing with its adopted Climate Strategy.

Once completed, the facility will:

Provide renewable gas to the wider community, enough to supply 5200 homes.

Help bolster energy security and reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels.



Reduce the amount of greenhouse gases being released from agriculture.

Provide a sustainable and consistent income for local farmers.

Produce a natural sustainable organic fertilizer to enhance soils on local agricultural land.

Create local jobs.

Establish a Community Benefit Fund to support local causes.

Engage the community, with educational visits for local schools and community groups.

Help deliver clean power by 2030, a key government target.

It is expected that East Riding of Yorkshire Council will make a decision on the plans early in the new year. If approved, work is anticipated to start by summer 2025.

