ACCIONA Energía begins construction of biomass plant in Spain

ACCIONA Energía has celebrated the ceremony for the biomass plant in Logrosán (Extremadura), Spain, marking its construction start. Attendees to the event included the President of the Extremadura government, Guillermo Fernández Vara, the Mayor of Logrosán Juan Carlos Hernández, the Chairman of ACCIONA, José Manuel Entrecanales, and the CEO of ACCIONA Energía, Rafael Mateo.

The biomass plant is located 10 km from the municipality’s urban centre, and it will cover a total area of 200 000 m2, with over half dedicated to storage. The commencement of production is expected in 2H25 and will reach 276 GWh/y, avoiding the emission of more than 165 000 tpy of CO2 into the atmosphere.

The biomass plant’s construction, operation, and maintenance was awarded to ACCIONA’s Energía by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge in the third auction for the renewable energy economic regime, which guarantees a sale price for the electricity produced by the plant for 20 years.

The annual consumption of the plant is estimated at 261 000 tpy of agricultural and forestry biomass, mainly from the surrounding area. The plant will boost the region’s economy, while at the same time contributing to the prevention of fires by encouraging the cleaning and clearing of forests and pastures. In addition, the biomass plant will generate approximately 1400 direct, indirect, and induced jobs during its life cycle.

The project also encompasses plans to support the preservation and regeneration of the flora and fauna of the area, as well as a social impact management programme in the surroundings of the plant. Some of the activities to be carried out include a training programme to promote the hiring of local personnel, advice and qualification for the agricultural and livestock sector in the area, and an entrepreneurship project aimed at supplying material for the plant.

