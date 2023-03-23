BioTown Biogas activates digester and processing facility

BioTown Biogas (BTB), a leading renewable energy producer in the waste-to-value energy market, has activated its new digester and processing facility, one of the largest on-farm biodigesters in the world. The activation is being marked by an on-site commissioning ceremony and ribbon cutting, to be attended by Indiana Lieutenant Governor, Suzanne Crouch, and other elected and business leaders.

BTB sources food waste, dairy manure, beef manure, and other agriculture waste to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electric power. The new fa-cility, located in Reynolds, Indiana, is expected to generate more than 42 million kWh of renewable power per year, while also producing more than 3 million gal./y of renewable fuel.

The facility's commissioning represents a significant milestone for the North American renewable energy industry, as BTB charts the path toward circular agricul-tural practices and proves that farming and livestock operations can help to create renewable energy that powers the future.

“This day represents a tipping point for our region, for the energy industry, and for a more sustainable future,” said Crouch, the state’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “With the commissioning of this renewable energy facility, BioTown Biogas and the State of Indiana are claiming our position on the leading edge of a new era in clean energy production. Indiana is eager to see and support more of this type of investment in the state.”

BTB’s energy assets were previously owned by BioTown Ag (BTA), a multi-generational family farm that has been a sustainability leader in the agricultural community for decades. BTA spun off the power business to BTB in order to jointly partner with Green Rock Energy Partners, a sustainable infrastructure focused private equity firm which invests in renewable energy companies and projects, and to expand its RNG business.

“A major community and industry milestone like this does not happen overnight. BioTown Ag and Green Rock Energy Partners put in years of work to lay the foundation and to prepare for a lower carbon future in farming that, at first, probably sounded like a pipe dream,” added Chad Hoerr, General Manager of BTB. “The State of Indiana’s leadership, in addition to support from Green Rock and BTA, have been critical in bringing our vision into reality.”

The BTB facility supports more than 50 full-time jobs in White County, Indiana and surrounding communities. Northern Indiana Public Service Company will provide the facility’s renewable electric power offtake, and United Energy Trading and others will provide the RNG offtake.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.