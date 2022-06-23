Cargill completes biodiesel plant in Belgium

In a move aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and promoting circular fuel possibilities, Cargill has completed its first advanced biodiesel plant in Ghent, Belgium which converts waste oils and residues into renewable fuel. The advanced biodiesel produced at the facility will be used by the maritime and trucking sectors, enabling customers to lower the carbon footprint associated with their maritime and road transport activities.

The project is one of the largest waste-to-biofuel facilities in Europe and Cargill’s first, employing industry-leading technology to convert all types of liquid waste oils and fats, including used cooking oils, tallow, and residues from edible oil production, into advanced biodiesel. In doing so, Cargill supports the circular economy, giving new purpose to products that previously were disposed of, or relegated to low-value applications.

“By leveraging advanced waste-processing technology, we are providing an innovative solution that meets global renewable energy demands, respects environmental needs and helps customers realise GHG commitments,” said Alexis Cazin, Managing Director for Cargill Biodiesel & Carbon EMEA. “But the benefits are much broader, especially when considered alongside our global portfolio of alternative fuels, as they offer a bridge toward a future, decarbonised transportation system.”

In Europe, which has the ambition of being the first climate neutral continent in the world, Cargill’s advanced biodiesel helps solve a key challenge. Historically, developing low-carbon renewable fuels solutions for heavy-duty trucks and maritime shipping was difficult, yet transportation represents almost a quarter of Europe’s GHG emissions. Advanced biodiesel produced from oil waste and residues offers a concrete, cost-effective approach to address this need, bringing major benefits to citizens, communities, and the environment. However, even as Cargill opens its new facility, the company continues its quest to bring additional carbon-reducing solutions to the energy sector.

“Biofuels are one step in the journey, not the end goal itself,” said Philippa Purser, President of Cargill’s Agriculture Supply Chain business in EMEA. “There is no single solution that will address the world’s current energy challenge. That is why we continue to invest and support a range of solutions and will continue to innovate greener technologies.”

Cargill’s US$150 million investment in the existing oilseeds crush and biodiesel Ghent plant marks the company’s first foray into advanced biodiesel production. Using only waste oils and residues as raw materials, the new facility will produce up to 115 000 tpy and add 20 new direct jobs and an additional 60 indirect jobs to the local community.

