Palisade Real Assets acquires Malaby Biogas and launches BioticNRG

Palisade Real Assets has acquired 100% of Malaby Biogas Ltd (Malaby), a UK-based organic waste anaerobic digestion technology plant located in Warminster, Wiltshire.

Malaby has been operating since 2012, processes between 500 - 600 t of organic waste per week, and provides approximately 2500 houses with renewable power. Malaby is part of the wider bio-economy that will help the UK achieve its target of net zero emissions by 2050, and was the first plant in England to be certified by the Anaerobic Digestion Certification Scheme for all round safety, environmental, and operational performance.

The acquisition of Malaby is the first investment for BioticNRG Ltd, Palisade Real Assets’ dedicated UK bioenergy platform focused on anaerobic digestion assets and adjacent infrastructure.

Stephen Burns, CEO of Palisade Real Assets, said: “We are pleased to secure this high-quality bioenergy investment on behalf of our clients and BioticNRG. The Malaby team, led by Thomas Minter, are industry pioneers, leading the way in providing local, distributed renewable energy, integrated development, and driving practical innovation into the sector.”

“As part of the transaction, we are delighted that Thomas has joined the Palisade Real Assets team. We look forward to working with Thomas to optimise the performance of Malaby and to pursue other high-quality bioenergy infrastructure investments and innovations for BioticNRG.”

Thomas Minter, Managing Director of Malaby, said: “I am thrilled to join the Palisade Real Assets team and to help build out the energy transition ambitions of BioticNRG – we have an exciting pipeline of investment opportunities across the anaerobic digestion value chain.”

“Further, the BioticNRG platform will enable the Malaby team to continue to innovate and optimise – supporting R&D projects, implementing optimisation projects, and institutionalising and promoting the knowledge base of the industry.”

BioticNRG will also benefit from the best-practice operational and feedstock management capabilities of Palisade Real Assets’ dedicated operational management team, Eco2 Management Services Ltd (EMSL). Palisade Real Assets completed the acquisition of EMSL during July 2022.

