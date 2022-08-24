Sulzer and BASF sign renewable fuel MoU

Sulzer Chemtech (GTC Technology) and BASF have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the goal of advancing technologies for renewable fuels and chemically recycled plastics that will further expand the partners’ portfolio of sustainable solutions. The companies enter a strategic partnership to reduce the carbon intensity of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. The collaboration combines complementary areas of expertise, integrating Sulzer Chemtech’s capabilities in licensed processing technologies and mass transfer equipment with BASF’s adsorbents and catalysts.

“Global plastic pollution and sustainable mobility are challenges that we can solve by joining forces with partners”, said Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF. “This is why we at BASF are involved in key strategic collaborations aimed at protecting our planet's resources and transforming the way we do business. We are excited to work with Sulzer Chemtech and use our combined strengths to address plastic pollution and drive the adoption of more sustainable fuels.”

Torsten Wintergerste, President at Sulzer Chemtech, concludes: “Our process technology development team is continuously looking at new ways to support more sustainable, circular practices. The MoU with BASF allows us to broaden the scope of our portfolio and will lead to improved value offerings in both renewable fuels and the plastics recycling value chain. We look forward to working together to deliver advanced technologies that help our customers accelerate their path to net zero carbon emissions.”

