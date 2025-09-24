BTS DevCo and Eiffel invest in biogas plants

The Italian Biogas Consortium (CIB) has recently reaffirmed the target set by the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC) of reaching 5.7 billion m3/y of biomethane by 2030. A key milestone on this path is 30 June 2026, the deadline by which plants admitted to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) incentives – covering 40% of CAPEX through non-repayable grants – must be operational. Current national production capacity is estimated at around 600 million m3/y: in this context, the three new projects announced by BTS DevCo – the development company of the BTS Group – and Eiffel Investment Group represent a concrete step toward achieving this goal. Once fully operational, the plants located in the municipalities of Codroipo (Udine), and Livraga (Lodi) will jointly produce more than 7.2 million m3/y of biomethane.

The total investment amounts to approximately €35 million. The three agricultural plants will produce 850 m3/h of biomethane, with an estimated reduction of 15 440 tpy of CO 2 -e. The supply chain will involve about 30 local farms and livestock companies, processing animal effluents, agricultural biomass, and byproducts, thereby supporting a circular model that integrates agriculture, energy, and sustainability. Production start-up is scheduled by June 2026.

These projects, partially funded under the PNRR, are part of the Green One pipeline, the platform through which BTS DevCo and Eiffel Investment Group invest in the development of biomethane in Italy and across Europe. The platform leverages the technological expertise of BTS Biogas, a pioneer in anaerobic digestion at the international level, and the financial support of Eiffel Investment Group through its dedicated fund, Eiffel Gaz Vert. The conversion and development of agricultural biomethane plants confirm a sustainable model from every perspective: they extend the useful life of infrastructure, reduce the need for new construction, minimise land use, and optimise both public and private investments.

“We are proud to announce the launch of these three new projects, which bring us even closer to the target we have set for ourselves. With these plants, we reach the milestone of 30 million m3 of biomethane produced annually by our facilities, making a tangible contribution to national targets while strengthening the role of agriculture in the energy transition. Our daily work is aimed at building a more sustainable future, where clean energy, innovation, and circular economy go hand in hand,” said Franco Lusuriello, CEO of BTS Biogas.

“We are delighted to support the successful rollout of the Green One portfolio alongside our partner and industry leader BTS . This investment underlines Eiffel's continued commitment to finance the growth of the biomethane industry, and to de-liver projects that provide decarbonisation, energy security and local economic benefits,” added Julien Bruyneel, Director within the Green Molecules team at Eiffel Investment Group.

